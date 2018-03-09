Video: Coach David Wagner happy with timely injury boost for Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have been handed a significant boost with the news that key midfielder Aaron Mooy is available for Saturday’s crunch Premier League home game with Swansea City after returning to training.

The Australian has been sidelined since injuring his knee in the 4-1 victory over Bournemouth on February 4, but he has returned to full training this week and is in the fray for the six-pointer with the Swans.

Another fillip has seen Elias Kachunga return to full training today after being out since December 16 after injuring his knee in the 4-1 win at Watford, although it is too early for him to be considered for Saturday’s game.

On the news regarding Mooy, Wagner said: “He (Mooy) has been back in full training for the whole week without any issues.

“I was absolutely happy with his last performance against Bournemouth, when he was strong like the whole group, but he had this injury, which meant he was not able to train for two weeks. Now he is back in training with the physios. Individually he had a week and a half (training) and now he has been back for a week with us.

“Kachunga is back in full training since Thursday and will train fully today. He will not be in contention for tomorrow’s game, but it is nice to see him back on the grass in full training.”

But on the flip side, Town must make do without Terence Kongolo, who will miss the next two games after injuring his hip in the game at Tottenham last weekend, while fellow defender Michel Hefele will be sidelined for six to eight weeks following Achilles surgery.

On Kongolo, Wagner added: “Terence has a hip injury after the Tottenham game and will be out for the next couple of games and will be back after the next international break.

“Hef was unfortunately not able to deal with his meniscus problems and he needed surgery, which he had on Wednesday. He will be out for the next six to eight weeks.”