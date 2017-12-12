Video – David Wagner: ‘We weren’t at our best in terms of focus and concentration’

HEAD COACH David Wagner felt his Huddersfield Town side were made to pay for individual mistakes as they lost 3-1 at home to reigning Premier League champions Chelsea last night.

He said: “You have to be on your best in terms of focus and concentration to get something out of the games when you play one of the top teams.

“Unfortunately for the first goal we were a little bit sloppy, unconcentrated. For the second goal as well. We have to be honest with ourselves. We weren’t at our best in terms of focus and concentration, but apart from this I have no complaints.

“The players tried their best and showed character.”

Willian insists Chelsea will not give up on the title after they bounced back from their weekend loss to West Ham.

Blues manager Antonio Conte wrote off his side’s hopes of defending their crown in the wake of their defeat to the Hammers, but saw his side respond with goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro. Laurent Depoitre headed a last-gasp consolation for the hosts.

“We are fighting till the end. We are Chelsea, we are a big club,” Willian said. “We had a great game, we had possession, we created a lot of chances, scored three goals.”

Eden Hazard, who delivered another fine personal display, said Chelsea’s response to their weekend setback was ideal.

“We had a bad game against West Ham,” said the Belgian. “We did pretty well (last night), scored three goals. Now let’s move forward. We will fight till the end.”

Conte was pleased with what he saw from his front three of Hazard, Pedro and William, the latter two having started on the bench against West Ham.

He said: “A good win, from the start we played good football.

“I have decided for this solution. It’s not the first time to play with these type of players – Hazard, Willian, Pedro. I think they are very good technically, they are very fast. They played very well.”