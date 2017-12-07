Video: Defender the only injury concern for Huddersfield Town for Brighton clash

DAVID WAGNER has revealed that defender Martin Cranie is his only fresh injury doubt ahead of Saturday’s Premier League encounter with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The former Barnsley captain twisted his ankle in training, but head coach Wagner is hopeful that he was return to train with his team-mates on Friday.

Huddersfield Town's Martin Cranie. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Wagner said: “Injury wise, there is no (new) news. Everyone is healthy after the last game. We have Martin Cranie, who had a twist in his ankle yesterday in training. So he will probably not be in training and hopefully he will be back for tomorrow’s training.

“He is the only player where there is a small question mark for the weekend. All the other players we have had in the last ten to 14 days are fit and healthy.

“We still have the long-term injuries of the past and with Martin, we will see how further he will come.”

Defenders Jon-Gorenc Stankovic and Michael Hefele remain on the sidelines for Town, seeking to avoid a fifth successive defeat.

Hefele is to return to his native Germany for two days for some medical analysis on his injury shortly.

Wagner said: “We have a small trip to Germany for two days and then he will be back here again. It is only a further investigation, but at the minute, he is here and has been here the whole week.

“Now it is up to us to progress his workload on the grass and step by step he will come back into the team training in the next seven to ten days.”

Rajiv van La Parra serves the final match of his three-match ban following his dismissal against Manchester City on November 26.