Video: Huddersfield Town boss Wagner hopes FA Cup win can help transform Premier League form

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager David Wagner urged his players to build on their 4-1 FA Cup extra-time win against Birmingham as they fight for Premier League survival.

Championship Birmingham went toe-to-toe with their Premier League opposition but it was the visitors who progressed to the fifth round following a replay at St Andrew’s.

The reward for Wagner’s side is a last-16 home tie against Manchester United.

Che Adams put Birmingham ahead in the 53rd minute and the opening goal saw the contest spark into life. Tom Ince began Huddersfield’s revival with a powerful shot which ended with Marc Roberts turning the ball into his own net.

A three minute purple patch in the first period of extra time enabled Huddersfield to seal the game, as Steve Mounie and Rajiv van la Parra knocked all the fight out of Birmingham before Ince completed the scoring.

“We were not clinical enough in the opening 45 minutes” said Town head coach Wagner. “We could easily have doubled the score.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner salutes the away fans after his side's 4-1 FA Cup fourth round replay win at Birmingham City. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

“I was very pleased with the performance, the effort and attitude. It was a fully-deserved win against a difficult Championship side.

“We are delighted to be in the next round and to play Manchester United at home. First and foremost we are happy to have won as it is a win we required to build up the momentum for the Premier League.”

Huddersfield have lost their last five Premier League matches and Wagner hopes their cup run can help them end that streak against Bournemouth.

“The longer the game went on, we were able to create opportunities and score goals,” he said.

“Fitness wise we are at top level and it lifts the confidence playing in the Premier League. This is why our next home game against Bournemouth is so vital and why we have to make it an extraordinary

match.”