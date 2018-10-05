VIDEO - Huddersfield Town defender battling to be fit for Burnley clash

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager David Wagner is hopeful that influential centre-half Christopher Schindler will be involved in Saturday’s encounter at Burnley.

The German hobbled off with a knee problem just under 20 minutes to go in last weekend’s Premier League home loss to Tottenham Hotspur, but will return to first-team training today (Friday) and be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s short trip to Turf Moor.

The news would represent a fillip for Town, who will be without the services of fellow defender Terence Kongolo for ‘four to five weeks’ with the club record signing replaced just before the half-hour mark last weekend after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Town will be without Ramadan Sobhi, Danny Williams, Abdelhamid Sabiri and club captain Tommy Smith for tomorrow’s game - where they will be seeking their first win in 13 matches in all competitions.

Wagner said: “We have some injury problems this week. Terence will miss the game with a hamstring injury and be out for four to five weeks, I think.

“Danny Williams and Ramadan Sobhi are still making their recovery in training and are not available as well. Hamid Sabiri has a knock on his ankle and will also miss tomorrow’s game, although it is nothing serious, but will not be ready.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner (left) and Christopher Schindler. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“Tommy Smith also has some groin problems and we also think he will be back for the game after the international break.”

On Schindler, he added: “He was on the grass yesterday (Thursday), but not with the team. He will train with us today and I am confident, even though I am not 100 per cent certain, that he will be available tomorrow.

“The signs are good and we will make a last test today and then we have to decide if he is available.

“From my point of view, if it is not a muscle injury, which it is not in his case, that the player is ready and ready to start. If he is not ready, it makes no sense to take him on the bench. This is how I deal with the situation.”

Despite a difficult run this season, Wagner retains confidence and optimism that Town can get their campaign back on an even keel.

He added: “Everybody has seen, performance wise, how the guys played and worked and showed the desire and attitude that you have to show (last Saturday).

“If you like to get somewhere out of Premier League matches, everything was there, but not the goals and a little bit of luck.

“We don’t have to change anything in our philosophy and mindset. Now we have to change the performances into something in our hands in terms of points.

Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo (left). Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

“Burnley, after a difficult start, have shown they can turn things around and that is our aim tomorrow.”