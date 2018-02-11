Video: Win over Bournemouth was ‘massive’, says Huddersfield Town boss Wagner

HEAD COACH David Wagner believes Huddersfield Town displayed the belief that can carry the club to survival when sweeping aside in-form Bournemouth.

The Cherries arrived in Yorkshire boasting the second best record in the Premier League since Christmas, their 15-point haul bettered by only Liverpool during the same period. Town, in contrast, had taken just two points from those seven games, the lowest in the top flight.

Wagner said: “Bournemouth had been on a fantastic run so this made what was a big performance even bigger, in my opinion. We were very organised and focused, scored four wonderful goals.

“We said in our preparations for this game it is not only the time to believe we can stay in the Premier League, but also to fight for it. Not only the players or the fans in the stand, the whole town has to fight for this if we all want to survive.

“It was a huge win for us. This was a massive game. We said in the dressing room at Old Trafford, ‘Boys, we have the difficult fixtures behind us – now it is time to build up some momentum against opponents where we are more competitive’.”

There were many heroes in the Huddersfield ranks, but Wagner reserved special praise for Alex Pritchard.

“He was a handful,” added the Terriers chief. “Always wanting the ball, even in tight spaces. He is a talent, this is why we signed him.

“Unfortunately, he is Cup-tied and against the big guns, we have used a formation without this No 10 position so he has had to be patient.

“This is why he has not been involved in the first few weeks. But he will help us.”