WATCH: David Wagner promises level-headed approach from Huddersfield Town

DAVID WAGNER insists Huddersfield Town will not fall into the same trap as other clubs who have survived a first season in the Premier League and then changed the club’s mindset.

Avoiding relegation, the German says, remains the mission for the Terriers in the upcoming 2018-19 campaign.

“The target is the same,” added the Huddersfield chief. “There is absolutely no doubt about that. We all have to be very humble and keep our feet on the ground.

“This is the first mistake you can do, to start flying. It makes no sense. Everyone knows we are still one of the smallest clubs in the Premier League.

“The odds are already against us. That is nothing new, we are used to the situation. We have to make sure we prove them wrong. That is our role and we accept that.

“We want to show everyone that we can beat the odds again. Once again, ‘no limits’ and try to do our best and get the best out of this season.”

Such a level-headed attitude contrasts sharply with other clubs from Yorkshire who have beaten the drop following promotion from the Championship in the past 20 years.

Bradford City, for instance, stayed up in 2000 and then embarked on a spending spree on established Premier League players that then chairman Geoffrey Richmond later likened to “six weeks of madness”. The intention was to take the Bantams to the next level but, instead, they were relegated.

Hull City have twice spent a couple of years in the top flight since then and the second of those stints saw Steve Bruce spend £40m plus in the summer of 2014 on the back of an FA Cup final appearance and qualifying for Europe. Like Bradford, however, the Tigers were relegated a year later.

Wagner has made four new signings this summer and more are planned. “I am not able to give you a number,” he said in reply to The Yorkshire Post’s enquiry as to how many more new faces were wanted.

“But I am pretty sure we will bring some further players in. Others will also leave.

“The squad now will, for sure, not be the squad when we start the first day of the Premier League. We have some work to do, on and off the pitch. But we are in a good position.”