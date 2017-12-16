Watford 0 Huddersfield Town 3: Latest from Terriers

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town travel to Watford in the Premier League looking to end a poor run of results on their travels this season.
Four changes for Town, as Hadjerjonaj replaces Smith (ill). Quaner, Depoitre & Van la Parra also in for Mounie, Ince and Williams.
And it was the visitors who took the lead after just six minutes, Kachunga on target for Town.
The goal-scorer though was stretchered off moments later, with a serious-looking leg injury.
Mooy then added a second goal for Town on 23 minutes, before Watford striker Troy Deeney was sent off for a bad tackle.
Laurent Depoitre added a third Town goal on 50 minutes.
Watford: Gomes, Janmaat, Mariappa, Prodl, Kabasele, Holebas, Carrillo, Doucoure, Hughes, Richarlison, Deeney. Subs: Wague, Sinclair, Gray, Watson, Karnezis, Okaka, Pereyra.
Huddersfield: Lossl, Hadergjonaj, Jorgensen, Schindler, Lowe, Kachunga, van La Parra, Hogg, Mooy, Quaner, Depoitre. Subs: Malone, Whitehead, Coleman, Cranie, Williams, Ince, Mounie.
Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)