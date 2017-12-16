Watford 0 Huddersfield Town 3: Latest from Terriers

Have your say

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town travel to Watford in the Premier League looking to end a poor run of results on their travels this season.

Four changes for Town, as Hadjerjonaj replaces Smith (ill). Quaner, Depoitre & Van la Parra also in for Mounie, Ince and Williams.

And it was the visitors who took the lead after just six minutes, Kachunga on target for Town.

The goal-scorer though was stretchered off moments later, with a serious-looking leg injury.

Mooy then added a second goal for Town on 23 minutes, before Watford striker Troy Deeney was sent off for a bad tackle.

Laurent Depoitre added a third Town goal on 50 minutes.

Watford: Gomes, Janmaat, Mariappa, Prodl, Kabasele, Holebas, Carrillo, Doucoure, Hughes, Richarlison, Deeney. Subs: Wague, Sinclair, Gray, Watson, Karnezis, Okaka, Pereyra.

Huddersfield: Lossl, Hadergjonaj, Jorgensen, Schindler, Lowe, Kachunga, van La Parra, Hogg, Mooy, Quaner, Depoitre. Subs: Malone, Whitehead, Coleman, Cranie, Williams, Ince, Mounie.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)