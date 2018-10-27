Watford 3 Huddersfield Town 0: How the players rated...

Richard Sutcliffe delivers his verdict as Huddersfield Town slipped to a 3-0 defeat at Watford in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 6

Little chance with first goal and then beaten from a tight angle for the second, the Dane’s crouched position making Deulofeu’s mind to aim for the top of the net. Did well to scramble the ball to safety after Jorgensen had poked it back towards his own goal. Good save from Hughes on the hour mark.

Durm 6

Returned to right back after switching to the left flank against Liverpool last weekend. Suffered the indignity of being beaten twice by Pereyra during the mazey run that led to the opener. He did, though, pull off a vital tackle soon after on Hughes as the Hornets man was about to race into the area.

Jorgensen 4

Poor afternoon for someone who has been such a reliable performer in a Town shirt. His pass straight to Success - which should have been punished moments by Deulofeu - early in the second half was typical of the Dane’s display.

Schindler 5

Battled hard but, like the rest of the defence, was overwhelmed at times by a sea of yellow shirts.

Lowe 5

Beaten too easily for the second Hornets goal but almost made amends with a fierce drive that Foster touched on to the crossbar at full stretch. Put the ball in his own net late on after a mix-up with Lossl but, to his relief, Mike Dean had already stopped play to book Mooy.

Billing 6

Twice cut out passes from Success in the first half that would have left Deulofeu and Doucoure with a free shot inside the Town area. One of several in blue and white to bemoan Foster, whose save to keep out a 30-yard shot from the midfielder was outstanding. Booked for lunge at Success. Substituted.

Hogg 4

Couldn’t get near Pereyra for the first goal and brushed aside far too easily by Deulofue for the second. Never gave up but his role is to protect the defence and he failed to do so.

Mbenza 5

First league start for Town. Laid on a great chance for Pritchard early on but he faded out of the picture, even a switch of flank at half-time failing to get him going. He did, though, bring a save from Foster before being substituted.

Pritchard 5

Had a great early chance when set up by Mbenza but his shot flew over. Tried to get things doing but had only marginal success. His afternoon was summed up in stoppage time by an overhit cross when a decent delivery could have brought a consolation goal.

Mooy 5

Brought a fine save from Foster early on but he was a distant figure for much of proceedings due to playing a wider role than usual. Booked.

Depoitre 5

Can never be faulted for effort but, again, little went right for the striker. Even goalkeeper Foster beat him to a 50-50 challenge that had started as 60-40 in the Belgian’s favour.

Substitutes

Ramadan (for Mbenza 63) 6

Almost put Pritchard clear with a neat pass.

Mounie (for Depoitre 63) 5

Little impact.

Bacuna (for Billing 78) -

Couple of touches but to little effect.