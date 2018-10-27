Watford 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Latest from Vicarage Road

ABJECT defending by Huddersfield Town and three top class saves from Ben Foster mean David wagner’s men have it all to do in the second half.

Roberto Pereyra and Gerard Deulofeu both netted for Watford via what were wonderful individual efforts from a home perspective but distinctly preventable for those of a Terriers persuasion.

Town had no luck at the other end thanks to Foster but, thanks to that dreadful defending, could not complain about being behind.

The opener came when Pereyra collected the ball wide on Town’s right flank. He then skipped inside Erik Durm’s challenge before gliding past Mathias Jorgensen, Chris Lowe, Philip Billing and Durm again before firing beyond Jonas Lossl.

Having seen his team-mate make such light work of the visitors defence, Gerard Deulofeu clearly fanched his chances of doing the same on the opposite flank.

He darted past Chris Lowe’s slide tackle and then brushed aside Jonathan Hogg before firing beyond Lossl from a tight angle.

Town had started brightly before the opening goal and twice gone close. First, Aaron Mooy brought an impressive save from Ben Foster with a 20-yard drilled shot that was heading for the bottom corner until turned away.

Then, Alex Pritchard scooped a shot over from 15 yards after being picked out by Isaac Mbenza.

After falling two goals behind, Chris Lowe went agonisingly close as his 25-yard effort was touched on to the crossbar by Foster.

Philip Billing then brought another fine save from Foster just before the break.

Success added a third goal with 10 minutes remaining.