Watford v Huddersfield Town: Four changes for Terriers

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town travel to Watford in the Premier League looking to end a poor run of results on their travels this season.

Four changes for Town, as Hadjerjonaj replaces Smith (ill). Quaner, Depoitre & Van la Parra also in for Mounie, Ince and Williams.

Watford: Gomes, Janmaat, Mariappa, Prodl, Kabasele, Holebas, Carrillo, Doucoure, Hughes, Richarlison, Deeney. Subs: Wague, Sinclair, Gray, Watson, Karnezis, Okaka, Pereyra.

Huddersfield: Lossl, Hadergjonaj, Jorgensen, Schindler, Lowe, Kachunga, van La Parra, Hogg, Mooy, Quaner, Depoitre. Subs: Malone, Whitehead, Coleman, Cranie, Williams, Ince, Mounie.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)