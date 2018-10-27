Watford v Huddersfield Town: Latest from Vicarage Road

Huddersfield Town travel to Watford this afternoon in the Premier League.

Ramadan Sobhi could make his long-awaited full debut after recovering from a knee injury.

The summer signing from Stoke City has come through three weeks full training unscathed and David Wagner feels he is ready. Definitely out is Danny Williams (knee), while Terence Kongolo and Tommy Smith may not be risked after only returning to training earlier this week after hamstring and groin problems respectively.

Rajiv Van la Parra has recovered from illness.