‘We deserve more’ claims Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

HEAD COACH David Wagner believes Huddersfield Town are not getting the rewards their performances warrant.

Town slipped to a fifth defeat of the season when Harry Kane’s first-half double sealed all three points for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Terriers remain bottom of the Premier League with just two points from their opening seven games, the same as Cardiff City, who lost 2-1 at home to Burnley yesterday, and Newcastle.

Wagner, however, believes his side deserve more after a marked improvement in the level of performance over the past month.

“At the moment we don’t get the reward and this is a results business,” he said. “I would love to have more points on the board. But this isn’t the case.

“Do the players leave everything on the grass? Do the players invest everything? Are they unlucky at the minute? Yes.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is challenged by Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing (right) and Jonathan Hogg at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

The defeat to Spurs means Wagner’s side have matched an unwanted record of six consecutive home games without a goal that was set in the 1971-72 campaign that ended in relegation. This latest blank, however, was not for the want of trying with Laurent Depoitre hitting the crossbar and Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, only in the side due to Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm being injured, making two wonderful saves from Chris Lowe and Isaac Mbenza.

Wagner added: “We created – for a team like us against a team like Tottenham – enough opportunities. I can’t ask for more, I can ask that we use them better and I can ask for more luck as well.”

Town have one more opportunity before this month’s international break to claim that elusive first win of the season.

A trip to Burnley awaits on Saturday that is likely to have to be undertaken without Terence Kongolo and Christopher Schindler after the two defenders had to be substituted.

Schindler was able to limp off, but Kongolo, the club’s record £16m signing, had to be stretchered from the field after injuring his hamstring in a tussle with Brazilian winger Lucas Moura during the build-up to the opening goal.

Wagner said: “My biggest concern is with Terence Kongolo. It looks like a serious hamstring injury.

“Christopher Schindler had a twist and has pain in his knee. The good thing is there is no fluid at the minute.

“But we have to make further investigations with both. We can do this at the beginning of the week.”

