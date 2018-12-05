‘We gave Christmas presents away’ blasts frustrated Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN boss struggled to hide his fanger after seeing his team go down 2-1 against Bournemouth at Dean Court on Tuesday night.

Goals in the opening 22 minutes from Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser got Bournemouth back on track as they ended a four-game losing streak.

They did, however, have to battle for the three points thereafter as the Terriers came back strongly and made a game of it through Terence Kongolo’s header shortly before the break.

But, despite their long periods of possession and territorial advantage after the break, Huddersfield could not find a leveller and left without the point everyone but manager Wagner thought they deserved.

“I would like to make it clear, I don’t think we deserved anything out of the game because defensively we gave two easy goals away, which were present,” said Wagner. “Offensively we haven’t put the chances away, you can’t hope for something out of football matches.

HEAD TENNIS: Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo (center) scores his side's goal against Bournemouth at Dean Court. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“Yes, everything in between was good, we played well, it was a very good performance, we were brave, we pressed them high, we created good chances but we gave Christmas presents away and that is why we didn’t deserve something out of this game.

“We know exactly what we have done well today, everyone has seen it, but we know exactly what we have to do better to collect points.

“If we continue to perform like today and continue to create opportunities we have to put them away. This isn’t the first time in the season, we have had a lot of praise for our performances, but we have to make a few things better.

“The season is on, we are in the middle of the race and we know exactly what we have to do better.”

