‘We’re no selling club’ - Huddersfield Town vow to hold on to talent in January

DAVID WAGNER has vowed that none of Huddersfield Town’s key performers will be leaving during the January transfer window.

The Terriers have enjoyed a hugely encouraging first few months in the Premier League and head to Southampton today sitting 11th in the table.

I can make it totally clear and say loudly because I have spoken with Dean (Hoyle), our owner, and we are totally on the same page - no player will leave our club in this transfer window if I don’t want to send him on loan or sell him. David Wagner

With the trip to St Mary’s representing the halfway stage of the season, Huddersfield can be extremely pleased with their efforts.

What this unexpectedly smooth adaption to life among the elite has done is thrust several of Wagner’s squad on to the radar of other clubs.

Christopher Schindler, for instance, has been a revelation at centre-half, while Aaron Mooy has continued the form that made the Australian the standout midfielder in last season’s Championship.

Both have attracted admirers among Wagner’s fellow top flight managers, as have strike duo Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie. The Town chief, however, insists anyone hoping to lure away his better players in January should think again.

The 46-year-old German said: “I can make it totally clear and say loudly because I have spoken with Dean (Hoyle), our owner, and we are totally on the same page - no player will leave our club in this transfer window if I don’t want to send him on loan or sell him.

“This is the truth and this will happen. This is for sure something that is important for us. There will be no out-goings without my permission. This is guaranteed.”