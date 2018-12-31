‘We will fight with everything we have’ vows Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle

Chairman Dean Hoyle has vowed that Huddersfield Town will not be allowed to “sleepwalk into relegation”.

The Terriers are deep in the mire, seven straight defeats having left David Wagner’s men adrift at the foot of the table.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS: Burnley manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Burnley, Hoyle said: “For my part, I can only say this; I will not allow us to sleepwalk into relegation.

“I can promise you that we will fight with everything we have; that is my minimum expectation.

“We all know how far this club has come in recent years and I know every fan is proud of that. But that cannot be an excuse for not doing everything we can to be successful in the here and now.

“Having achieved what we have and reached the highest level of English football again, we cannot – and will not – give it up easily.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche, meanwhile, accepts he has “big decisions” ahead as they travel to the John Smith’s Stadium after he dropped Joe Hart and got a clean sheet from goalkeeper Tom Heaton against West Ham.

Hart had started all 19 of Burnley’s Premier League games prior to Sunday’s 2-0 win but he was dropped to the bench for his former club’s visit to Turf Moor.

With Nick Pope also due to return from injury soon, Dyche is spoiled for choice and he said: “Big decisions coming. You’ve got three England goalkeepers, all of high quality, and Tom showed that.”

Heaton lost his place when he suffered a dislocated shoulder in September 2017, and Pope was also injured after earning a place in England’s World Cup squad. Dyche then moved for Hart.