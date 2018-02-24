West Brom 1 Huddersfield Town 2: How the players rated...

Have your say

Leon Wobschall delivers his player ratings after Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 win at West Brom.

Huddersfield Town

Jonas Lossl. Nothing to do in the first half. Won’t have been happy with Dawson’s goal, but made a key save to deny Brunt.

Florent Habergjonaj. Had his moments and provided a great first half chance for Pritchard. Came off early in the second half. Booked in the first period for catching McClean. 6

Mathias Zanka. Kept Rondon largely under lock and key and had a good day. 7

Christopher Schindler. Went down in the first half after appearing to twist his ankle, but recovered well and was characteristically unflustered. 7

Terence Kongolo. Stuck to his guns impressively and was combative and strong. Won his fair share of challenges, and stood tall at the end. 7

Jonathan Hogg. A hive of industry and a dominant force in the engine room. He and Williams eclipsed Barry and Krychowiak comfortably. 8

Danny Williams. Strong and imposing game. Almost scored with a cracking second-half strike and put in a forceful performance and justified his start. 8.

Collin Quaner. An assist for Town’s opener and posed problems for the home rearguard. Selfless runner. 7

Alex Pritchard. Glimpses of qiality more especially when his superb throughball set up Mounie’s killer second. Looked a class buy, close to scoring in first half. 8.

Rajiv Van La Parra. Full of intent and running and felt he has the measure of the West Brom defence - and a goal too. 7.

Steve Mounie. Paid back another instalment of his eight-figure transfer fee with a cool finish. Held his run superbly. 7.

Substitutes: Tommy Smith (Habergjonaj 53), 6; Laurent Delpoitre (Pritchard 77), 6; Tom Ince (Van La Parra 88), 6.

Not used: Joel Coleman, Scott Malone, Dean Whitehead, Abdelhamid Sabiri.

West Brom: Foster 7; Dawson 7, Hegazi 6, Evans 6, Gibbs 5; Phillips 6, Krychowiak 6, Barry 5 (Livermore 69, 6), McClean 5 (Brunt 57, 7); Rondon 6, Rodriguez 5. Substitutes unused: Myhill, Nyom, Yacob, McAuley.