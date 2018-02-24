West Brom v Huddersfield Town: Where today's clash at The Hawthorns may be won and lost ...

WITH the fun of the FA Cup fun over, David Wagner's team must now focus on the cut and grind of their Premier League relegation battle.

The German takes his side to the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon for the first of several relegation six-pointers. Victories against Birmingham and Bournemouth, coupled with an encouraging display against Manchester United have given Town fans hope for the remainder of the season. With 11 games left to play, Huddersfield find themselves seven points ahead of the Baggies and one point above the relegation zone. Here we take a look at where Saturday's game will be won and lost.