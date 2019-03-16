West Ham United 4 Huddersfield Town 3: How we rated the Terriers players in Hammers defeat

Huddersfield Town fell to a 4-3 defeat at West Ham on Saturday afternoon - but how did we rate the performance? Take a look.

Lossl 6

Bravely threw himself at the feet of Hernandez early in the second half to deny the Hammers substitute a shot at goal but could do nothing to stop the late flurry of goals that brought defeat.

Smith 6

Back from a three-game ban and restored to the captaincy due to Schindler being ill. Got forward well in attack but also had a few worrying moments in defence, including surviving a penalty appeal when Cresswell went down. Lost Hernandez for equaliser. Booked.

Stankovic 6

Restored to defence in place of the ill Christopher Schindler and involved in a mighty tussle with Arnautovic. Stuck doggedly to his task, bravely blocking Cresswell’s shot on half-time. Landed awkwardly following an aerial tussle but soldiered on.

Kongolo 6

Guilty of the odd stray pass, most notably one that went straight to Noble in the first half only for the Hammers to waste a golden opportunity. Beaten in the air for West Ham’s second goal by Ogbonna.

Durm 6

Started at left back and found the going tough against the powerful Antonio in the first half.

Mooy 6

Had some good moments but also drifted out of proceedings at times. Seems to be lacking the spark lately that has characterised his time in a Town shirt.

Bacuna 7

His energy drove the Terriers forward. Bullet header brought his first goal in a Town shirt, the midfielder losing his marker and rising high above the Hammers defence from a corner. Came close to netting a second with a swerving shot Fabianski had to claw away. Substituted.

Lowe 7

Pushed forward into a more advanced role as part of a 4-3-3 formation and provided the assist for Grant’s goal. It capped an energetic display from the German.

Rowe 7

Town’s first player to start a game born since 2000, the wideman’s reckless tackle inside his own area led to the penalty that broke the deadlock. Refused to be fazed by this mistake, however, and carried an attacking threat on the ball, while his tackle to halt Anderson in the wake of the penalty was of the highest order. Substituted.

Grant 8

Lovely finish on the half-hour brought his second goal in Huddersfield colours but his second was even better, an exquisite effort from 20 yards that Fabianski got a hand to but could not keep out. Had earlier been lucky to get away with gifting possession in his own area to Rice, the cross being headed against the crossbar by Antonio. Substituted.

Pritchard 7

Charged with getting forward in support of Grant when Town had possession, a task he managed superbly. Always a threat on the ball, he linked up well with Grant. Booked.

Substitutes

Billing (for Rowe 55)

Little impact on proceedings.

Puncheon (for Bacuna 67) 5

Wasted a glorious chance to win it at the death.

Mounie (for Grant 70) 5

Brought a smart save from Fabianski at the end.