Why David Wagner believes victory is just around the corner for Huddersfield Town

MANAGER David Wagner insists a first win of the season is imminent for Huddersfield Town after hailing his side’s mental strength.

The Terriers moved above Cardiff City and Newcastle United to 18th in the table courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

“It is not easy to stay mentally strong,” said Wagner, whose side have claimed just three draws and scored four goals in the opening eight league outings. “Points help you, but what I will say is this group is mentally very strong.

“They have performed with bravery and confidence in recent weeks. We have not got the results we maybe deserved, including against Tottenham.

“But everything is there apart from the win. We want that as soon as possible, but this is a performance to build on.

“It is the same with goals. Both Steve (Mounie) and Laurent (Depoitre) play on a very high level without the luck you need as a striker.

“Like the wins, this will come if they keep working like they have done in the past. One will come to the other, this is the nature of football.”

Town’s impressive display at Turf Moor was marred by Laurent Depoitre’s blatant dive to try to win a penalty in the second half.

Following on from Rajiv van la Parra attempting to do the same in the corresponding fixture last season, to also be booked, Clarets manager Sean Dyche was incensed.

“That is embarrassing,” he said. “We are not talking gamesmanship or cleverness or someone clipping you and then they go down. We are talking blatant dives and it was cringeworthy.”

