Why Jan Siewert is the right man to lead Huddersfield Town revival

DIFFERENT nationalities they may be, but Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson and head coach Jan Siewert share plenty of common ground.

Hodgkinson, whose takeover of boyhood club Town was finally ratified by the English Football League on Wednesday night, is emphatic in his belief that the German very much remains the right man to turn around the club’s on-pitch fortunes despite a torrid baptism in the second half of 2018-19.

Siewert has won just one of his 15 league games in charge so far, but Hodgkinson believes he possesses the mentality and wherewithal to turn around Town’s fortunes as he builds a new side in his own image.

Hodgkinson, who has purchased a 75 per cent controlling stake in Town, is also unequivocal in his belief that the 36-year-old has the full support of the Terriers’ dressing room.

On his appointment, Hodgkinson, consulted in the decision to name Siewert as David Wagner’s successor, said: “We get on great and our thought process is very, very similar and it was just a no-brainer. There is nothing in the appointment that concerns me.

“I have got to say that seeing him out on the training pitch only reinforces that.

He is respected and the players listen to him and take on board what he is saying. He is really good with the players. He does not take any messing, but does it in the right way. He is a strong character and that is what the football club needs. Phil Hodgkinson on head coach Jan Siewert

“Contrary to (some) popular opinion, the way I see the group of players is they are all behind him completely and I am, 100 per cent.”

As someone with a clear duty of care to his football club, Hodgkinson is also adamant in his belief that Town require strong characters on the pitch, first and foremost, to lead their revival.

Three players – a defensive leader in Tommy Elphick and two young players fresh from their first experience of promotion in Josh Koroma and Reece Brown – have so far signed this summer.

Borussia Dortmund reserve defender Herbert Bockhorn, 24, is being lined up to be the club’s fourth summer addition.

Uganda-born Bockhorn, 24, who played full-back for Siewert in his previous job with Dortmund, is set to sign a two-year contract at the John Smith’s Stadium in a reported £250,000 deal.

Hodgkinson added: “What this football club needs is not just ability and skill, but players who want to be here and are committed.

“In reality – more so in the Championship, but still in the Premier League – ability only gets you part of the way.”