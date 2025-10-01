HUDDERSFIELD Town’s scheduled League One trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town on Saturday, October 11 has been postponed.

This move comes after the Hatters received several international call-ups, with the club having requested for the fixture to be called off.

Luton’s scheduled game during the September international break was also postponed after George Saville, Nahki Wells and Marvelous Nakamba were called up by Northern Ireland, Bermuda and Zimbabwe respectively.

The break in schedule later this month means that Huddersfield, after Saturday’s home game with Stockport County on October 4, are scheduled to return to action 12 days later in the encounter with Bolton Wanderers, also at the Accu Stadium, on Thursday, October 16.

LUTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: A general view during the Sky Bet League One match between Luton Town and AFC Wimbledon at Kenilworth Road on August 01, 2025 in Luton, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Barnsley’s scheduled game with visiting Cardiff City on October 11 had also previously been postponed due to international call-ups for the Welsh club.