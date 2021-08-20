Huddersfield Town's Matty Pearson and Danny Ward get all-clear to prepare for Sheffield United

Both will be assessed to see if they can feature at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Pearson pulled out of the warm-up for Tuesday's win over Preston North End and Ward came off at half-time after complaining of heart palpitations. Both have had scans since which allowed them to return to training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Pearson, coach Carlos Corberan said: "He was feeling a little bit dizzy before the game. He was ready to start but in the warm-up he felt he couldn't manage it, so the decision was he couldn't be in the team.

DIZZY: Matty Pearson had to pull out of the game against Preston North End

"The day after the game he was recovering at home, yesterday he went to the doctor and had a scan, everything was fine so we are going to test him today (Friday) to see if he can be available.

"We don't know the reason why he felt dizzy. Maybe he ate something his body didn't manage well or maybe the ear canal was blocked, but the conclusion was he couldn't play."

Corberan added that Ward "was feeling strange, he was having heart palpitations but he had a scan and he is fine so we will test him in training too.

"That's why he went to the hospital to check everything. It might be too much caffeine because maybe before you needed to drink four coffees before a game to be excited but now with the fans you don't need that. This can create consequences."

The Terriers are hoping that an injection allows Pipa to begin training with his team-mates after groin issues which have been troubling him since the spring. Rolando Aarons is also catching up after missing pre-season, but is further on in the process, but Aaron Rowe is still some way off.