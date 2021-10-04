Huddersfield Town's Matty Pearson delighted to enter international break with a clean sheet

The Terriers are on the cusp of the play-off places, with their return of 17 points from 11 games putting them in seventh in the table with just under a quarter of the Championship campaign played.

In difficult conditions, with wind and rain hampering the quality of the contest, Pearson was pleased to come away with a point after Huddersfield had recorded a 3-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers prior to the trip south.

“Sometimes it goes like that. We haven’t had a clean sheet for a while,” he said.

CLEAN SHEET: For Matty Pearson and Huddersfield Town. Picture: Getty Images.

“I think it is good to go into the international break on the back of a 0-0.”

He continued: “It was a tough game. They know how to play the conditions, we found it tough in the first half and had chances in the second and in the end it could have gone either way. It is a solid end to a good week.”

Former Barnsley defender Pearson, who spent the last three seasons at Luton, felt the conditions allowed Huddersfield to get more joy in the second half after Luton had the better of the opening 45 minutes.

The Terriers have failed to win on their last three visits to the Hatters, who have now drawn five of their last seven Championship fixtures.

MANAGER: Carlos Corberan. Picture: Getty Images.

Pearson felt a draw was the fairest outcome, with just five shots on target between the two sides in 90 minutes.

“It was the conditions, the wind and the rain was all blowing in one direction,” he reflected when pondering Huddersfield’s improvement after the interval.