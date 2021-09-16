The former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion lost his job after Wednesday's defeat at home to Middlesbrough, Forest's sixth already this season.

Their only point in 2021-22 came at rivals Derby County and their only win was a narrow and slightly fortunate one at home to League Two Bradford City in the League Cup.

With Hughton's position clearly under threat recently, former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and John Terry have been linked with the job but Steven Reid has been put in caretaker charge.

SACKED: Nottingham Forest have parted ways with Chris Hughton

Assuming he is still in charge on Saturday, it will be the first time the former Millwall and Blackburn Rovers and Republic of Ireland midfielder has managed a senior team but he has been quietly building a good reputation in coaching over the last six years.

Reid was on Scotland's coaching staff at the European Championship but stood down to focus on his job as Hughton's assistant. He has had spells at Reading, Crystal Palace, Wimbledon and West Bromwich Albion.

Terry, who had a brief loan spell at Forest in 2000, issued a statement the day before the sacking saying: "I just want to distance myself from the Nottingham Forest job, and all the speculation surrounding myself with the job.

"Unfortunately I can't control the media, but it's important to know it has nothing to do with me whatsoever.

"Chris is the manager and someone I have a lot of respect for.

"I wish Chris and the team all the very best for the season.

"It's unfair when Chris is in a job to put my name into something."

Next month marks the tenth anniversary of Steve McClaren's appointment as manager. The next man will be the club's 13th "permanent" manager since.

Hughton, who took charge at the City Ground in October, is very well thought-of in the game and it was telling if unsurprising that the statement announcing his sacking said: "We thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure."