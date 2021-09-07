HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: A general view of play as the sun sets during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Huddersfield Town and Everton at The John Smith's Stadium on August 24, 2021 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town's odds to WIN the Sky Bet Championship this season following transfer deadline day - compared to Sheffield United, Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers

Here are the bookies odds for Huddersfield Town to win the league this season.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:07 pm

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, opening with a draw and a loss before winning their last three matches – leaving them fourth in the Championship table.

The Terriers have also been busy this summer, bringing in nine new faces including Jordan Rhodes and Tom Lees from Sheffield Wednesday.

Carlos Corberan will be hoping his new signings can help Town to a brilliant campaign in Yorkshire.

Here are their odds to win the Championship this season – compared to their northern rivals...

1. Reading

Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool

Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 250/1 bet365 - 250/1

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

3. Peterborough United

Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 200/1 bet365 - 200/1

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales

4. Swansea City

Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 80/1 bet365 - 80/1

Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
