Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, opening with a draw and a loss before winning their last three matches – leaving them fourth in the Championship table.

The Terriers have also been busy this summer, bringing in nine new faces including Jordan Rhodes and Tom Lees from Sheffield Wednesday.

Carlos Corberan will be hoping his new signings can help Town to a brilliant campaign in Yorkshire.

Here are their odds to win the Championship this season – compared to their northern rivals...

1. Reading Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

2. Blackpool Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 250/1 bet365 - 250/1

3. Peterborough United Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 200/1 bet365 - 200/1

4. Swansea City Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 80/1 bet365 - 80/1