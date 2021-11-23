Huddersfield Town's Scott High reveals ultimate international dream with Scotland

Scott High.

The Dewsbury-born player, 20, who qualifies for Scotland via his mother Eleanor, featured twice in the international break for the under-21s and started the games against Belgium and Kazakhstan at Dundee United's Tannadice home, having made his debut against Denmark back in October.

High rounded off a rewarding few weeks with an excellent performance in Town's deserved Championship win over West Brom on Saturday.

Admitting that a first full cap for Scotland remains his ultimate dream if his career progresses, High said: "That would be brilliant. Hopefully (it will happen) and I have just got to keep pushing and working hard.

"Getting that opportunity with the 21s and playing week in week out for Huddersfield will hopefully get me that chance to one day get that first-team call for Scotland. My mum is always telling me how proud she is."

On his call-up and how he qualifies for Scotland, he added: "I remember Brombs (Leigh Bromby - head of football operations) pulling me into his office and saying Scotland under-21s are going to call you.

"So I thought: 'One hundred per cent, I am going to take that chance.' It is a big thing for my mum as she always wanted me to play for Scotland and was never going to let that down.