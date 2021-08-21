Huddersfield Town's suffering pays off as they dig deep for victory at Sheffield United

JOY: Huddersfield Town's players celebrate Levi Colwill's dramatic winner with a supporter

The Terriers followed up Tuesday's 1-0 win over Preston North End with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Sheffield United.

The Blades had 71 per cent of the ball but their hosts stayed disciplined defensively. They looked to have won it with Josh Koroma's 75th-minute only for Billy Sharp to equalise in stoppage time but rather than feel sorry for themselves, they won it again, through defender Levi Colwill.

"They made us suffer a lot and made us defend a lot of the time," acknowledged Corberan. "We only had 30 per cent of the ball so we had to dig deep but we started to create chances late on that made us feel we could harm them.

"We weren't able to defend that lead but we came back and got another off a long ball and a corner."

Huddersfield were boosted by the return of Harry Toffolo, who had missed the first three matches of the season after contracting Covid-19. The left wing-back was only fit enough for half an hour from the bench, but laid on Colwill's winner.

"He was only able to do two days training ," revealed Corberan. "He could only play some minutes and we wanted to use Sorba (Thomas) more on the counter-attack.

"We know Sorba Thomas is more a winger than a defender. At the same time we know Toffolo can defend and attack."

Thomas made the other goal after switching from left wing-back to the right of a front three.

The only downside for Huddersfield was the news that summer signing Jordan Rhodes could be out for months with a spinal injury.