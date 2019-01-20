Hudson unaware of imminent appointment as Huddersfield Town lose first game without Wagner

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S first since the departure of their popular head coach David Wagner last Monday ended as expected, with defeat to champions Manchester City.

But caretaker manager Mark Hudson was pleased with the players’ efforts as they went down 3-0 at John Smith’s Stadium.

The loss was their ninth in 10 games – the other being a draw at Cardiff City – and leaves the Terriers 10 points off safety.

Hudson said: “It has been a long week. I enjoyed it (the game), especially as the players took on board what I asked and they fought until the last seconds of the game. I said thank you to all the players for what they have given me.”

Borussia Dortmund coach Jan Siewert has been linked with the vacancy, but Hudson does not know if an appointment is imminent.

Siewert was not at the game, even though a TV reporter mistook someone in the directors’ box for the German.

Hudson said: “I was asked to take charge this week, leading to Sunday.

“For this week I will have a few conversations later and see where we go.”

Pep Guardiola claimed his Manchester City team would need to improve after labouring to victory as they cut Liverpool’s lead to four points at the top.

The champions were far from their best, but still proved too strong for the managerless Terriers, winning with goals from Danilo, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane. City have now scored 102 goals in all competitions this season, but their boss Guardiola still expects more.

He said: “We are happy we have won, but immediately we have to analyse what we have done and to win in the future we have to play good.

“During the season you have games when maybe you are not in the top level and it is important to win these games.

“All the teams have that, but to arrive in the last stage of competitions our game will have to improve.”

