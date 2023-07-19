HULL CITY are close to completing the signing of former Everton and Wolves left-back Ruben Vinagre.

The 24-year-old Portuguese full back spent last season on loan at Everton from Sporting Lisbon, but only made two Premier League appearances, both as a substitute.

Vinagre had earlier joined Wolves in 2017, signing permanently after his loan deal expires at the end of the Midlanders' Championship winning campaign in 2017-18.

He made 69 appearances in all competitions for Wolves before joining Sporting on a permanent basis in 2022 following a loan spell.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior. Picture: PA

Vinagre is set to be City’s third arrival of the close season and follow on from the captures of loan striker Liam Delap and winger Alex Lokilo.

Speaking about the situation with Vinagre after Tuesday night’s friendly with Barnsley, Rosenior said: "Ruben is nearly finalised which is fantastic and he's been in and met the players, so that's another left back in the building.

"Ruben was my first choice and the club's first choice for a long time and to get it done, I'm absolutely delighted.

"It's nearly done and I am 99.99 per cent that it will get sorted really soon."

Meanwhile, Hull are continuing to run the rule over former Brighton defender George Cox, who is on trial and impressed down the left-hand side against Barnsley in a friendly on Tuesday.

On Cox, who left Fortuna Sittard earlier this summer, Rosenior, whose side visit Bradford City on Saturday, added: "Coxy did what I expected him to do and I have known him since he was a really young player at Brighton and he went to Fortuna Sittard. He scored goals against Ajax and PSV.

"He is a good footballer and I expected it from him. It's a great opportunity for him to come and show what he can do at a really good club at a really good level and assess him as we do and make a decision as a football club (in) what it looks like.

"We will (also) assess Brandon Fleming, who is still here.”

