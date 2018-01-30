Hull City 0 Leeds United 0: Stalemate no use to either side in dour Yorkshire derby

Relegation-threatened Hull City failed to turn an impressive performance into three points as Nouha Dicko missed an open goal during a goalless draw with Leeds United at the KCOM Stadium.

The former Wolves striker somehow diverted the ball over the crossbar from a yard out early in the second half.

TIGHT NIGHT: Leeds' Stuart Dallas, left, is held off the ball by Hull's Jackson Irvine. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Visiting goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald also made a string of fine saves to keep Hull at bay, leaving the Tigers just outside the Sky Bet Championship drop zone on goal difference.

Their performance deserved more against a Leeds side decimated by injuries and suspensions, but Nigel Adkins’ team remain with just one win in their last 16 league matches.

The stalemate was another blow to Leeds’ play-off aspirations and a sixth game without a victory in all competitions left them four points off the top six.

While Hull were preparing for their FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest, which they won 2-1 on Saturday, Leeds’ shock defeat to Newport in the previous round allowed them to head to Murcia for a warm-weather training camp.

OVER THE TOP: Hull's Michael Dawson rides a challenge on Leeds' Pierre-Michael Lasogga at the KCOM Stadium. Picture Bruce Rollinson

But United, heavily linked with a move for West Brom striker Tyler Roberts, looked far from refreshed in the opening half and were almost behind in the third minute when Fraizer Campbell skipped past Conor Shaughnessy and side-footed wide.

Shaughnessy hurt himself during the build-up to Campbell’s miss and was stretchered off, handing Leeds a further setback.

Boss Thomas Christiansen was forced to move Gaetano Berardi inside to centre-half and bring on winger Stuart Dallas to operate at right-back.

Wiedwald was called into action for the first time in the 23rd minute, keeping out a 25-yard Jarrod Bowen shot before tipping Dicko’s half-volley wide moments later.

The German then showed his reflexes, using his legs to stop low efforts from Jackson Irvine and Bowen as Hull pushed for a goal their play deserved.

Dicko should have scored the winner in the 53rd minute when the striker headed over with the goal gaping after Wiedwald parried half-time substitute Kamil Grosicki’s cross into his path.

Leeds struggled to get a foothold in the game and had to rely on half chances, Pablo Hernandez slicing a half-volley well wide from the edge of the box.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga, who scored twice against Millwall last time out, then created space on the edge of the box and curled an effort narrowly wide.

Hull kept knocking on the door but, despite Campbell bringing the best out of Wiedwald at the death, they did not have the quality to break Leeds down.