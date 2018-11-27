Hull City 0 Norwich City 0: Tigers frustrated as lack of cutting edge rescues Canaries

A determined Hull belied their lowly status to hold Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich to a goalless draw at a wet and windy KCOM Stadium.

Missing suspended striker Fraizer Campbell, the Tigers showed plenty of invention but lacked the final touch to pull off a shock win their industry deserved.

Norwich went closest to scoring in the first half when Tom Trybull saw his shot saved by David Marshall but the same player was guilty of a bad miss after the break when his header failed to find the target.

Jarrod Bowen had Hull’s best chances to break the deadlock, heading wide at the far post in the first half before shooting into the side netting after the break.

Hull threatened first in the second minute but Chris Martin’s header was straight at Tim Krul.

Timm Klose was forced to head away when Kamil Grosicki crossed from the left.

Twice Tommy Elphick showed his experience to thwart Norwich attacks with a timely interception, the second after 25 minutes when he stopped the dangerous Trybull from reaching a flicked ball into the area.

Bowen headed narrowly wide as he dived at the far post to meet a Grosicki cross which had evaded the Norwich defence with under 15 minutes of the half remaining.

Krul was in action again, forced to punch clear a Grosicki cross and Norwich finally got a shot on target as they broke from the same move and Alex Tettey saw his long range effort beaten away by Marshall.

Trybull then forced Marshall to pull off a fine save to send the ball just wide of the far post as the visitors again showed some intricate passing to work their way into the area eight minutes before the break.

Onel Hernandez’s shot was deflected wide as the visitors continued to ramp up the pressure in search of the opening goal.

Jackson Irvine was penalised for a pull back on Tettey on the edge of the Hull area but Emiliano Buendia curled his free-kick straight into the hands of Marshall as the game reached half-time goalless.

Irvine shot straight at Krul after running on to Bowen’s pass and Grosicki also fired at the goalkeeper as Hull began the second half like they had the first, in the front foot.

The home side nearly made the most of Irvine’s counter-attack and cross to the far post from which Bowen fired off target and then Markus Henriksen shot over the bar for the Tigers. Trybull should have opened the scoring after 69 minutes but he headed off target when Max Aarons’s cross from the right picked him out.

Hull: Marshall, Kane, Elphick, Burke, Lichaj, Bowen, Henriksen, Stewart, Grosicki, Irvine, Martin. Unused substitutes: Mazuch, De Wijs, Long, Keane, Fleming, Sheaf, McKenzie.

Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis, Tettey, Trybull (Vrancic 73), Emi, Stiepermann (Srbeny 86), Hernandez (Cantwell 76), Pukki. Unused substitutes: Godfrey, Marshall, Rhodes, McGovern.

Referee: G Eltringham (Tyne & Wear).