Hull City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1: Grant McCann rues missed opportunities, but satisfied with recent run

Hull City boss Grant McCann was left to reflect on what might have been after his side were edged out 1-0 by Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Kamil Grosicki, Jackson Irvine and Jordy de Wijs all spurned clear opportunities in front of goal as the Tigers ended Saturday's contest empty-handed despite an encouraging performance.

"Probably in the whole game we had the best chances, the clear-cut chances - on another day we take them, so that bit is frustrating," McCann said after watching his team's three-game winning streak ended at the KCOM Stadium.

"On another day, Kamil scores. Even though we were a bit disappointing in the first half we still had two really good chances.

"Second half again, Kamil had a decent chance when he went through and could've slipped Eavesy [Tom Eaves] in, Kevin [Stewart] had a chance and Jordy's had a really good chance.

"For us to get that amount of chances against defensively one of the best teams in the league, it shows that we are getting there and getting better.

"[The West Brom goal] gave them something to hold on to and yes, they had a couple of chances where things flashed past our goal, but just looking at my own team, I feel as if we had chances to score.

"We have been ruthless over the last 10 or 11 games, but today unfortunately we weren't."

City now head into another international break 12th in the Championship standings, their recent three victories over Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Fulham sandwiched between home reverses at the hands of QPR and then the Baggies.

And while unhappy with the opening 45 minutes of Saturday's clash with West Brom, McCann says he is satisfied overall with what he has seen from his players during the past three weeks.

"First half, West Brom were much better than us, we didn't really lay a glove on them and probably gave them too much respect," he added.

"They're a top team, they're top of the league for a reason but I was disappointed with the first-half performance. Second half, I thought we were the better team.

"We feel as if it was an opportunity for us today and we've let points drop at home, which is annoying, but all we can do now is learn from it.

"There's always that lingering thing in your head about the last game [before the international break], but it's been a positive run of results really.

"To play the teams that we've played and pick up the number of points that we have, I think if you'd have given us that at the start of it we'd have probably said 'yes'."