Hull City 1 Bristo City 3: We’ll win more games than we lose, insists Tigers’ boss Grant McCann

HuLL City manager Grant McCann was unhappy with his side’s waywardness in front of goal as they succumbed to Bristol City.

McCann, whose side have now lost back-to-back home games, said: “We are close to being a very good team, but we need to take our chances.

“We had a very good chance at 1-1 when we were in the ascendancy. That was a big moment in the game.

“Second half there was only one team that was going to win it – and that was us.

“We need to score when we were on top. Goals change games.”

McCann added: “We’ve lost three games already this season and that’s not good enough, the boys know that.

“To concede two like that was disappointing – the two goals were naive from us as we just didn’t defend the crosses and react quick enough. We’ve got firm belief about the way we play and the way we approach games.

“We’ll win more games than we lose, there’s no two ways about that.”

In a hectic afternoon at the KCOM Stadium, Benik Afobe gave Bristol City the lead from the penalty spot after 41 minutes.

But Hull were always a menace going forward and equalised three minutes later when Jarrod Bowen was given the freedom of East Yorkshire to stroke the ball past Daniel Bentley.

The hosts created several good chances in the second half – Kamil Grosicki struck the outside of a post, and Bowen should have headed home George Honeyman’s fine cross – but Bristol City were more streetwise in the final third.

And once Hull centre-back Reece Burke deflected Jack Hunt’s delivery into the back of his own net after 78 minutes an away win became increasingly likely.

Likelihood became an inevitability two minutes later when Afobe made it 3-1 after he squeezed home Andreas Weimann’s cross.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson said: “Our players played with great application and I was most pleased with the unselfish nature of the performance.

“There are lots and lot of positives given how difficult we knew this game would be.”

Hull City: Long, Da Silva Lopes, Burke, De Wijs (Tafazolli 76), Fleming, Bowen, Honeyman (Bowler 87), Stewart, Grosicki, Irvine (Magennis 88), Eaves. Unused substitutes: Batty, Ingram, Dicko, Kingsley.

Bristol City: Bentley, Moore, Kalas (Palmer 32), Baker, Pereira (Hunt 66), Brownhill, Massengo, Rowe, Weimann, Afobe, Diedhiou (Semenyo 75). Unused substitutes: O’Dowda, Szmodics, Eliasson, Maenpaa.

Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northants).