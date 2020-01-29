Hull City accept bid from West Brom for wingman Kamil Grosicki

WEST BROM have made a move to sign Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki - to follow on from their capture of Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson earlier today (Wednesday).

Hull are understood to have accepted a bid for the 31-year-old, who is in advanced talks with the Midlands outfit after being given permission to talk with the promotion-chasers.

The Baggies are keen to add to their squad to significantly boost their promotion aspirations after a seven-match winless sequence in the Championship stretching back to December 14.

After bringing in Blades forward Robinson on loan for the reminder of the campaign, the Albion hierarchy has switched their attentions to Polish wingman Grosicki.

Grosicki, who is out of contract in the summer, is one of Hull's top earners and has been linnked with several clubs this month including Nottingham Forest and Celtic.

Hull did retain an option to extend Grosicki's deal by 12 months, but due to the winger's wages, it was always unlikely that they would exercise that option.

Grosicki featured in Tuesday night's home game with Huddersfield, in what could well represent a farewell appearance for the Tigers.

Hull have brought in a trio of players this month in wingers Mallik Wilks and Martin Samuelsen and midfielder Herbie Kane, while top-scorer Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a number of clubs, including Newcastle United.