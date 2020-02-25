Hull City ace issues rallying cry ahead of crunch Barnsley clash, Rangers increase interest in West Bromwich Albion starlet - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship campaign is edging closer to the final run-in, and there's a bonus midweek helping of second tier action this week as we move nearer to the final ten games of the regular season.

Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Leeds United's star loanee Ben White has remained guarded on whether he could join the club permanently from Brighton this summer, answering "who knows" when posed the question. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Former Derby County and Celtic midfielder Joe Ledley is believed to have agreed terms with Newcastle Jets ahead of a move to the Australian top tier side. He was released by Charlton last month. (Wales Online)

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has insisted that he's not decided whether he will look to sign loanee striker Scott Hogan from Aston Villa permanently, but will revisit the issue this summer. (Birmingham Mail)

Middlesbrough are said to have slapped a hefty £25m price tag on their defender Dael Fry, amid interest from Premier League side Burnley. (Various)

Stoke City ace Joe Allen has backed his teammate James Chester to earn a Wales recall, after impressing in the initial stages of his loan move from Aston Villa. (BBC Sport)

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has claimed that his brief spell on loan with Leeds United was invaluable to his development, and singled out Marcelo Bielsa's "demanding" nature for praise. (Sky Sports)

Rangers are said to be becoming increasingly interested in West Brom's starlet forward Rayhaan Tulloch, although their target may opt to remain with his boyhood club over a summer exit. (Mirror)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has backed youngster Osaze Urhoghide to bounce back from his red card against Reading, and to thrive in the future when deployed as a centre-back. (Sheffield Star)

Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs has urged "every player" at the club to be "part of the team" in the coming weeks, as the injury-ravaged side look to end a nine-game winless run with a victory against Barnsley. (Hull Daily Mail)