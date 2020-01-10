Hull City aim to be firing on all cylinders to break into Championship playoff spots

HULL City are closing in on the Championship play-off places but consistency will prove key as they aim to climb into the top six through a congested league table.

Only eight points separate the teams between third and 15th, as the Tigers prepare to welcome Fulham to the KCOM Stadium tomorrow.

Hull have won their last two Championship outings, securing a last-gasp win at Queens Park Rangers before an impressive 1-0 success at Sheffield Wednesday on New Year’s Day.

Manager Grant McCann knows all too well that another string of good results could propel them into the top six, but admits that almost every player needs to be at their maximum in a division as unforgiving as the Championship.

“We are in half-decent form. Ideally it would be nice, if you can go and win the next four or five games, then you are in a tremendous position,” said McCann.

You have to have nine of your players performing to their highest ability every week. You can maybe carry one or two and nick a result. When you have all 11, you have your best chance of winning. Grant McCann

Hull were drawn at home to Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the start of the week following a dramatic 3-2 victory over League One Rotherham United in round three.

The City chief feels that the fixture is a good opportunity for the club to play in front of an increased crowd and hopes that a string of good results will see the fans returning in their numbers on a regular basis.

“At this point we are focused on the league. That is our number one objective, to do as well as we can in the league,” he continued.

“Fulham are one of the best teams in the league, definitely one of the best footballing teams.

“The Chelsea game will be a nice bonus for us when it comes along. It is a nice little pick me up for the whole city, really.

“It is nice to have a Premier League team coming back.”

He added: “It is a good opportunity for us to possibly fill the stadium.

“And hopefully we can make those fans come back and watch us again.

“That is the opportunity for us, we can do that by putting a good performance on.

“That is a few weeks away but it was a nice draw and we can look forward to it when it comes along.

“It will be a tremendous test for us.”