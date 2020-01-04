Hull City boss hails hat-trick man Tom Eaves - and slams "shocking" Rotherham tackle

Hull City head coach Grant McCann hailed his “big lump” Tom Eaves after the striker scored a hat-trick in a dramatic FA Cup tie at Rotherham United.

The Tigers had trailed 2-1 despite their lower-league opponents being down to 10 men but Eaves levelled and then headed home the winner in the 93rd minute.

He had only scored four goals in his 26 previous appearances since joining from Gillingham in the summer.

However, the 27-year-old - who stands at six foot three inches - has always showed plenty of promise.

McCann said: “He's getting better and better and better.

“He’s finding himself in more dangerous positions and I’m pleased to see him on the end three times like that.

“There was a couple of others where he had a chance, too. He's in there.

“He’s a big lump who can finish. He anticipated the last one and I liked that the best. It was a great header.”

League One Rotherham led 2-1 at the break despite seeing defender Adam Thompson red-carded for a reckless tackle on Hull youngster Keane Lewis-Potter in the 23rd-minute.

McCann said: “It's a shocking tackle. I’ve just watched it back.

“I’m surprised at Adam Thompson. I know him well from Northern Ireland and he’s not that type of person.

“Maybe he just misjudged it but it was shocking and he could easily have broken his leg.”

McCann had made eight changes to his side following the Championship win at Sheffield Wednesday but, as they continued to struggle, he brought on big guns Jarrod Bowen, Jackson Irvine and Kamil Grosicki in a triple-substitution to turn the tide.

“It was a tough game,” he said.

“I knew it would be. I’ve a lot of admiration for what Paul Warne has done here and we knew it was going to be difficult.

“The first half Rotherham were deservedly in the lead; we struggled to compete with the first ball, second ball and struggled a bit even when they were down to 10 men and they had their two banks of four

“We didn't move it with any tempo and invited them to attack us when we lost it.

“Second half we were better once we made the three changes.

“It was a bit of a risk really 60 minutes in as a lot of players had not played as much as I’d have liked so there was a chance of cramp.

“But to change shape as we did and play with two number tens and two wingers it paid off for us. It gave fans a lift the three lads coming on.

“Ideally I didn't want to use them today but I had no choice. The impact was crucial for us at that time.”