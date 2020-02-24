Hull City boss hits out at officials over tackle, Liverpool aim to beat Manchester United to £30 million-rated talent - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship season is edging closer to the final run-in, and last weekend's action saw none of the top six lose in another entertaining set of fixtures.

Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Leeds United could be set to land a real coup next summer, with Bundesliga side SC Freiburg reportedly ready to discuss a "cut-price" deal for their defender Robin Koch. He is target of RB Leipzig and Benfica, too. (A Bola)

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has claimed his star Lyle Taylor was justified in his enthusiastic celebrations in front of Luton Town fans on Saturday, stating he was merely giving back stick he'd already received. (South London Press)

Ex-Swansea City flop Renato Sanches has claimed that he was "forced" to join the Welsh side on loan back in 2017. He's now turning out for Ligue 1 outfit Lille. (L'Equipe)

Liverpool are said to be the latest side to take an interest in Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham, and could beat Manchester United to the £30m-rated sensation this summer. (Daily Star)

Stoke City have confirmed that they've terminated the contract of their record signing Gianelli Imbula. He spent a large portion of his four year spell out on loan, after failing to impress his club. (SCFC official website)

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has refused to criticise Patrick Bamford for his recent struggles in front of goals, suggesting that he's more focused on the positives of his side's attacking intent. (Football League World)

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has revealed that the team still believe they can get promoted this season, and that the unpredictable nature of the division could see them make a late surge up the table. (Sheffield Star)

Hull City boss Grant McCann has revealed that key player Tom Eaves suffered a "serious" injury against Preston last weekend, and condemned the match officials for not penalising the tackle. (Hull Daily Mail)

Ex-Celtic star Aiden McGeady has revealed that he'd be open to staying with Chalrton Athletic beyond his loan spell. His Sunderland contract expires in 2021. (Sunderland Echo)