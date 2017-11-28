Hull City boss Slutsky plans for Sheffield Wednesday test amid uncertain future

LEONID SLUTSKY spent yesterday focusing on Hull City’s preparations for the weekend derby trip to Sheffield Wednesday amid mounting speculation over his future.

The Russian has endured a difficult first few months in English football, Saturday’s late collapse to defeat against Bristol City meaning the Tigers have won just twice since August.

In the immediate aftermath of that 3-2 home loss to the Robins, Slutsky cut a disconsolate figure when admitting to being unsure whether he would continue in the role.

Yesterday, however, the Hull chief took charge of training as normal at the club’s Cottingham base.

Whether Slutsky is in the away dugout at Hillsborough come Saturday remains to be seen with the club’s hierarchy understood to have spent the past 10 days weighing up the best way out of the current malaise.

Nigel Adkins is one possible replacement should Hull make a change and the former Sheffield United manager has been spotted at several of the East Riding club’s games this term.

Paul Lambert has also been linked with a possible switch to the KCOM Stadium.

Elsewhere in the Championship last night, two of the clubs sitting just above the 20th-placed Tigers in the table – QPR and Brentford – met at Loftus Road.

QPR scored twice in stoppage time to snatch a point from a 2-2 draw.

The Bees looked home and hosed as they led by two goals from Lasse Vibe with 92 and a-half minutes gone. But substitute Matt Smith headed what looked like a consolation before Luke Freeman bundled in the equaliser.

The fightback was all the more remarkable as Rangers manager Ian Holloway was forced to make do and mend with a defence shorn of six specialist centre-halves through injury.