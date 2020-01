While it's not been the busiest of months for transfer activity, there's still been a flurry of deals in the second tier, as the race for promotion and battle against relegation continues to intensify. Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship...

1. Owls favourite to sign Eagles forward Sheffield Wednesday are said to be in pole position to secure a move for Crystal Palace forward Connor Wickham, after reports emerged suggesting Cardiff City were unlikely to seal the deal. (Wales Online) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Addicks knock back Cottagers enquiry Charlton Athletic have given Fulham a hands-off warning over their starlet midfielder Alfie Doughty, who has 18 months left on his contract and is in high-demand at present. (Sky Sports) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Pards chases Parrott Alan Pardew's ADO Den Haag are the latest side to take an interest in Spurs striker Troy Parrott, and join the likes of QPR, Charlton, and Sheffield Wednesday in his pursuit. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Baggies in for ex-Chelsea winger West Bromwich Albion are said to be plotting a raid for Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu, as the club look to finish a strong transfer window with another key squad addition. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo

View more