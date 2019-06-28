Hull City chief Grant McCann confident of finishing promotion job he couldn’t manage with Doncaster Rovers

HULL CITY head coach Grant McCann insists he has no issue with Doncaster Rovers supporters who were left unhappy at his recent exit – with his only disappointment being that he could not deliver promotion for them.

McCann left Rovers last Friday after being enticed by the prospect of managing in the Championship with Hull after Doncaster fell just short at the end of 2019-20 after a cruel League One play-off semi-final penalty shoot-out loss at Charlton Athletic.

Grant McCann his unveiled as the new Hull City manager (Picture: Hull City FC)

The chance to prove himself in the second tier was something that the 39-year-old admits he could not turn down, even if his decision to leave has left a bitter taste in the mouths of some fans.

McCann said: “I have not got a bad word to say about anybody at Doncaster. I had a really good time and the fans took to me really quickly and I am really appreciative of that.

“It was a really good season and I felt hurt, disappointed, broken almost having not got to the final.

“But things happen very quickly in football. Everyone there at Doncaster was so supportive of me right down from the chairman to the kit man.

“Myself and Cliff (assistant Cliff Byrne) really enjoyed our time there but now have a new challenge at the next level and want to progress and hopefully we can start progressing Hull up this league and challenging at the top end.”

McCann revealed that he did not speak to his predecessor and good friend Nigel Adkins about the Tigers’ position ahead of deciding to take on the challenge – while admitting that he has spoken to him since being appointed.

Adkins parted company with Hull exactly three weeks ago after rejecting the Tigers offer of an extended contract after lengthy talks – citing concerns over the future direction of the club as being a key factor in his decision, with Hull to operate with a reduced playing budget in 2019-20.

McCann insists he is not fazed by the challenge and is backing himself to succeed after defying the odds and taking Doncaster to the brink of promotion.

McCann, who played under Adkins in a successful spell at Scunthorpe United, added: “I speak to Nigel quite often. He has been a big help to me since I have moved into this position.

“I spoke to him probably six or seven times last season because of the situation we were in at Doncaster and for a little bit of help and assurance.

“I did not speak to him before (taking the job) because it all happened so quickly.

“But I have spoken to him since and he has not got one bad word to say about anyone at this football club.

“He is delighted for myself and Cliff – two of his former players – to be stepping into his shoes here and hopefully we can do as good a job as he did.”

McCann is confident that further new additions will arrive at the club shortly after the Tigers made their first summer signing this week with the capture of QPR goalkeeper Matt Ingram, who will fight it out with George Long for the No 1 jersey with David Marshall to leave the club.

The Tigers have been linked with several players, including Peterborough United’s Marcus Maddison – who McCann worked with during his time with Posh.

McCann was noncommittal when questioned about that link – and also coy regarding the prospect of any players at old club Rovers being potential targets.

On the outgoing side, speculation has centred throughout the summer on the likely exits of star wingers Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, with McCann accepting that keeping the club’s best players represents a challenge.

He said: “Yes, that is always a challenge at any football club. Some of the boys have done really well over the past couple of years here and I am sure they’d want to test themselves at a higher level but I’d love to keep them here.

“That’s the way it is at the minute, there are no plans for anyone to leave, which is good, and all we can do is try and strengthen the group and make it stronger.”

On the link with Maddison and potentially raiding former club Doncaster, McCann commented: “Once you come in to this job there’s going to be speculation about everything, but he (Maddison) is a Peterborough player.

“The last thing I want to do is talk about other (clubs) players. There are a lot of good players at Doncaster, but there are very good players here and I’m looking forward to working with them.”