Hull City chief Grant McCann handed some injury respite as defensive duo return

HULL CITY head coach Grant McCann has been handed a chink of light on the injury front, with defenders Ryan Tafazolli and Matt Pennington back in the mix for Friday night's Championship game with play-off contenders Swansea City.

The pair were among five centre-halves sidelined in a grave injury crisis for Hull, with McCann hopeful that fellow defenders Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke will return to training on Monday.

McCann, whose side are without a win in six Championship games since New Year's Day, having taken a solitary point from the last 18 available, said: "It looked a bit better in the training ground. We had twenty-one players out there, which was nice.

"It is looking a bit better on the injury front. Hopefully, by Monday of next week, we will have De Wijs, Burke, Samuelsen and Angus MacDonald all coming back."

On the prospect of Pennington making his return against the Swans, McCann added: "He has a full week's training now and leading into the Blackburn game, it was a big risk, really.

"He definitely comes into my thinking. Taff trained today and it was his first day back, but with Tafazolli, he has not been out too long and only missed possibly about eight to ten days.

"Once again, he will come into my thinking."

McCann also confirmed that Kevin Stewart has returned to training after being out for several months with a foot injury, with Jon Toral also progressing well after returning to training.

"Jon has had a good week's training and is getting fitter and sharper. It would be good to get him another week and then he starts to come into the thinking then.

"It is nice. Jon is a player we think highly of and he can bring that quality to your team."

The Hull chief confirmed that he has no further updates regarding deadline day arrival James Scott.