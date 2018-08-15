Hull City chief takes pride as Sheffield United boss Wilder claims best team lost

Hull manager Nigel Adkins was delighted to go through to the next round of the Carabao Cup after beating his old club Sheffield United on penalties.

Billy Sharp had cancelled out Jon Toral’s strike to send the game into a shoot-out, and Hull prevailed 5-4 after on-loan Brighton midfielder Oliver Norwood missed his spot-kick on his Blades debut.

Adkins said: “We’re pleased to get through to the next round. We rotated the squad from the weekend, following the draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

“We scored a great goal, there were some real good blocks defensively, counter-attacked really well and there was some really good movement from Jon Toral.

“We could’ve scored six or seven more goals. We’ve had to weather the storm towards the end of the game, but we have done.

“It shows the character, the grit and the determination of this new team, a young team and a hungry team that wants to do well.

Ben Woodburn of Sheffield United takes on Reece Burke of Hull City during the Carabao Cup 1st Round match at the Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield. (Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage)

“David Marshall in goal again was fantastic and the players have had to put tackles in, Toral’s headed one off the line and again. Great credit to the players for seeing out the game.”

Toral opened the scoring after 18 minutes. A swift counter attack allowed Nouha Dicko to burst into the box and slide the ball across, leaving Toral in front of an open goal.

The second half was a tightly contested affair with both sides hitting the woodwork as the Blades desperately chased an equaliser.

It came 15 minutes from time when a long ball found substitute Sharp, who guided it beautifully across David Marshall.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said: “The best team lost. We were excellent and they were hanging on for dear life at the death.

“We’re the team that wanted to go and win it second half, they’re the team that wanted the referee to blow the whistle.

“I was delighted with the second half performance. I was disappointed that from a counter attack, we’re in their box, if we make the right pass it’s a goal, the next minute it’s in the back of our net.

“They’ve got some quality players at the top of the pitch. The second half we changed our shape and they couldn’t live with us.

“We wanted to cross it a bit more when we got in wide positions. We did that, we put balls in the box.

“Unfortunately, the best player on the pitch has missed the penalty (Norwood), but he shouldn’t be remembered for that - it was an outstanding debut from Ollie.”