Hull City close to confirming appointment of Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

HULL CITY are close to confirming the appointment of Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann, it is understood.

The Tigers have identified McCann as the prime candidate to replace Nigel Adkins and after much speculation, they made an official move on Thursday afternoon to speak to the 39-year-old and his assistant Cliff Byrne

Rovers entered into discussions with the pair to garner their thoughts before deciding upon the way forward and they are understood to have expressed a desire to speak to Hull.

McCann's name dramatically leapt to the top of the betting for the Tigers position on Tuesday, with the former Peterborough United chief installed as the surprise odds-on favourite.

The chance of making a step up to the Championship is something that is thought to appeal to the Ulsterman.

His stock is high after an impressive first season in charge at the Keepmoat Stadium, which saw him exceed expectations and take the club to the play-offs despite operating with a lower budget than a number of League One rivals, which sparked interest in the corridors of power at Hull.