Tigers manager Grant McCann: Says players must believe in themselves. Picture: Tony Johnson

The winger made his first Hull start after joining from League Two Exeter City and although a player who caught Covid-19 in pre-season was unable to lift a limp team performance, one bit of first-half skill in the corner had a touch of swagger.

That apart, swagger was in short supply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This group needs to start believing in themselves and I even thought that after the Preston game (which Hull won 4-1 on the opening day),” said coach McCann.

“I just want them to believe in themselves because I’ve got a really good group of players and they deserve to be at this level.

“On Wednesday, we just didn’t get going, we didn’t pass the ball quickly enough.”

Williams felt 0-0 would have been a fairer result, but said: “I don’t think I’m too worried.”

Not much seems to worry him.

Catching Covid-19 did not – “I’m young and fit” – fighting for a place in a three-man forward line which was full of goals en route to last season’s League One title does not, and nor does playing in the second tier.

“I want to be the best player in the league,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the competition (for places), it pushes you to do better. I set out to get 10 goals and 10 assists and that’s the faith I have in myself.

“I don’t feel I have to be too worried about going from League Two to the Championship, I was playing non-league not long ago.

“I think we can compete with any team in this league and I’m pretty sure the boys believe it as well. We set our aims on the top six.