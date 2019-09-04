Hull City defender and former Barnsley FC captain is diagnosed with the early stages of bowel cancer

Hull City defender and former Barnsley captain Angus MacDonald has been diagnosed with the early stages of bowel cancer, a statement from the East Yorkshire club has revealed.

Winchester-born MacDonald, 26, has endured a difficult time since joining the Tigers from Oakwell in January 2018 for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half year deal and has made just 14 league appearances for the club.

A statement from Hull read: "Angus has shown great strength of character in the way he has reacted to this news. The whole Tigers family join together in showing Angus continued love and will support him in his recovery.

"His physical and mental well-being are our number one priority at this moment in time.

The club kindly requests that supporters and the media respect the privacy of Angus and his family at this time. Please also note that any further updates on his progress will be provided by the club."