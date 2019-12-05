Hull City handed fitness boost regarding Josh Magennis

HULL CITY have been handed a major injury fillip with striker Josh Magennis set to make an earlier-than-expected return to action over the Christmas period.

The Northern Ireland international was expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks after tearing his hamstring in the 4-0 home drubbing of Preston on November 27, but the prognosis is now not as bad as first feared.

Magennis will be sidelined for the forthcoming games against Stoke City, Leeds United and Charlton Athletic, but could be in contention for the Boxing Day home game with Nottingham Forest and trip to QPR three days later.

McCann, who will also be without Jon Toral, Kevin Stewart and Norbert Balogh for Saturday's home game with Michael O'Neill's Stoke, said: "Josh Magennis is better than we first thought.

"Josh could be back out on the grass by the end of this week. Maybe not with us but with the sports science team to build himself up.

"It will be two or three weeks away so we’ll be looking at the end of this month.

“We thought it was going to be a bit longer, maybe six to eight weeks.

“We are probably now looking at four weeks and he is already into a week of that.

“We are possibly looking at the end of this month now. He is a strong boy.

"It is the first time he is really had a muscle injury so it’s new to him.

"He will be fine."