Hull City have received over thirty applications for managerial position so far - with interviews set to begin later this week

HULL CITY will start interviews with candidates wishing to replace outgoing manager Nigel Adkins later this week.

The Tigers, who announced on Saturday morning that Adkins is to part company with the club when his current deal expires at the end of this month, are understood to have already received over thirty applicants from serious candidates.

A shortlist will be completed in the next 48 hours and the interviewing process is planned to quickly commence after that.

The list of candidates figuring prominently in the betting includes Lincoln City manager Daniel Cowley, former Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United boss Michael Appleton, Darren Moore, Simon Grayson, Steve McClaren and current Rotherham United manager Paul Warne.

Club bosses are confident that an appointment will be made before the start of pre-season at the end of this month.

The Tigers' hierarchy remain 'open-minded' regarding prospective candidates wishing to replace Adkins, who rejected the club's offer of an extended contract after lengthy talks with the club regarding its future direction.

On the exit of Adkins, Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam said: "Nigel has done a good job and I wish him well for the future.

"He was good to work with and he was honest and decent and I wish him all the best.

"I like Nigel and respect what he has done for us. We left on good terms."