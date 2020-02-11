Hull City head coach Grant McCann fears that the season is over for Tigers trio

HULL CITY head coach Grant McCann has revealed that captain Eric Lichaj and loanee Herbie Kane are likely to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign - with the season also potentially over for deadline-day signing James Scott.

Lichaj came off with an ankle ligament injury in the weekend draw at Reading, while loan signing Kane suffered a similar problem in training last week.

Meanwhile, Scott, who picked up an ankle problem in his first training session, will be assessed when the swelling on his injury goes down, with McCann fearing the worst.

McCann, whose side saw their winless streak in the Championship extend to six matches after a 3-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, with the hosts netting three times in the final quarter, said: "He (Lichaj) is probably going to miss the rest of the season. He has torn ligaments in his ankle; it is the same as Herbie. It is exactly the same injury, which is bizarre.

"It is two blows for us."

On whether Liverpool loanee Kane will return to action for the club in 2019-20, he added: "I doubt it very much. I think both are going to get a second opinion from a specialist. But it is very unlikely we will see them again this season."

Providing an update on Scott, who joined the club on January 31 from Motherwell, McCann continued: "We are waiting on swelling going down. Again, the physios think it will be a long term one for the rest of the season. But we will see when the swelling goes down.

"We are where we are. We cannot moan about it, it happens. We have got all the injuries at the same time."

Without a dozen players for the game at Ewood Park, McCann is hopeful that the injury crisis will clear next week, with Jordy De Wijs, Ryan Tafazolli, Reece Burke, Matt Pennington, Jon Toral, Kevin Stewart and Martin Samuelsen likely to be back training.

Reflecting on a tough night at the office at Blackburn, McCann said: "They had some opportunities that we probably got away with in the first half. But in the second half we started bright in the first 15 minutes and I thought we were in the ascendancy and we hit the crossbar.

"But then we switched off from a set-play and two of us lost our men and it ended up in the back of the net. Then, momentum swung in their favour.

"We lost the game to a set-play, a world-class goal from (Adam) Armstrong and an individual error which is uncharacteristic from George Long.

"There is possibly a little bit of a lack of confidence as happens when you lose five of your past six league games. We don't hide behind it, but it is not ideal when we have got 13 players in the building who are not fit and we are having to go game by game by game. We have to focus on the group we have."

Hull have a quick turn-around and return to action in a televised home game with Swansea City on Friday night.